Bill Paxton compared Twister to Jaws for one reason, and he was right

During the filming of 1996 disaster movie Twister, Bill Paxton gave a tour of the twisted sets and said the movie would make people scared of storms.

Twister

Published:

JawsTwister

Back in 1996, a disaster movie came along that gave us a whole new appreciation – and fear – of extreme weather. Jan de Bont followed up his ‘bomb on a bus’ high-concept action movie Speed with Twister – which followed a rag-tag team of storm-chasers around the Midwest and Southern US states.

In a very cool video which Entertainment Tonight shared for Twister’s 25th anniversary in 2021, Bill Paxton gives viewers a tour of a ‘spinning’ house from a scene in he and Helen Hunt drive through a farmhouse which has been blown into their path by a tornado. It’s great to see the practical set, with a very wonky staircase, floors which have become walls and so on.

During the set tour, Paxton says; “This movie’s going to do for tornadoes what Jaws did for sharks. It’s going to make people a little trepidatious – when they see some wall clouds or some dark clouds coming towards them.”

Just as Paxton did with Titanic, where he got to know the real-life story behind the movie well thanks to his buddy James Cameron, it’s clear that Paxton has a fascination with tornadoes. “That’s what is cool about this movie, so much about tornadoes is almost surrealistic. They can do things that defy the laws of physics. They can stick a feather through the side of a car, they can pick things up and carry them for hundreds of miles…”

YouTube Thumbnail

A follow-up to Twister is set for release in 2024 and has a cast which seems designed to get everyone’s knickers in a twist (sorry). It includes new Superman actor David Corenswet, Kiernan Shipka, Sasha Lane, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Glen Powell, Daryl McCormack, and Brandon Perea.

Check out our guide to the best adventure movies.

Lover of all things 80s. Known for her “interesting” opinions on films and TV series, as well as her passion for romance movies and disaster movies, in equal measure.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.