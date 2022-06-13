David Cronenberg has an idea to unite the Twilight fanbase

Much has been made of the post-Twilight careers of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, with cinephiles still defending them for having done a range of better work since the vampire movie franchise ended a decade ago. Stewart has now got an Oscar nomination under her belt, and recently worked with horror maestro David Cronenberg.

Pattinson had already worked with Cronenberg twice – in Cosmopolis (2012) and Map to the Stars (2014) – and in a recent interview with Cronenberg, it seems as though Pattinson is the one who led him to Stewart. “It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time,” he told World of Reel.

Cronenberg continued; “For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together. I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie.”

Cronenberg concluded; “However, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.” After waiting eight years between Map to the Stars and Crimes of the Future, Cronenberg already has his next film lined up – The Shrouds, starring Vincent Cassel. Therefore, any potential film starring K-Stew and R-Patz will not be happening anytime soon.

Stewart and Pattinson are also extremely busy – with Stewart currently filming Love Lies Bleeding with Rose Glass, and Pattinson working on Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey7 and preparing to don the cowl once more in The Batman 2.

