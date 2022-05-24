Parasite director’s new movie with Robert Pattinson moving forward

Bong Joon-ho‘s follow up to Parasite is officially in pre-production at Warner Bros’ Leavesden Studios. The adaptation of science fiction novel Mickey7 stars Robert Pattinson. Additional cast-members include Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie. Pattinson is coming off the success of The Batman, and Bong’s last film won the Best Picture Oscar – therefore, anticipation will be off the charts.

The novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton was only published in February 2022. The film is not yet titled, and it may be different to the novel, as it’s “inspired by,” meaning there may be diversions from the source material. Bong has written the screenplay and has teamed up with Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B once more.

The novel follows Mickey7, who is an Expendable – a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact – which all sounds very Doctor Who. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

Bong Joon-ho had critical success with his Korean films Memories of Murder, The Host, and Mother before making his English-language debut with Snowpiercer. He followed that up with Okja, for Netflix. Parasite was Korean-language, but achieved international box office and critical success. It was the first film not in English to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Snowpiercer, Parasite, and TV show Squid Game – which achieved massive international success on Netflix last year – are all made by Korean creatives and all three have strongly anti-capitalist themes which have resonated on a global level.

While we wait for more news on Mickey7 – or whatever it ends up being called – check out our guide to the best thrillers movies.