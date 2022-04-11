Tuca and Bertie season 3 release date – everything we know

When does Tuca and Bertie season 3 come out? The acclaimed animated series about two anthropomorphic birds, Tuca and Bertie, has managed to hilariously capture millennial dread since releasing in 2019. Telling the story of two 30-year-old winged best friends living together in an apartment, we’ve seen the show charmingly comment on anxiety and adult friendships throughout its past two relatable seasons. But, like with every good thing, we want more Tuca and Bertie, and we want it now.

Created by the producer of Netflix series Bojack Horseman, Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca and Bertie is a wholesome show that portrays real-life issues facing young women today. Its main characters, the toucan Tuca and thrush Bertie, have dealt with relationship drama, discrimination in the workplace, and past traumas – dealing with their issues together and relying on one another for comfort. Each episode is a feel-good watch. However, Tuca and Bertie isn’t the easiest story to keep track of since the show moved from Netflix to Adult Swim back in 2019, and you may be wondering what is actually next for our avian friends.

Well, The Digital Fix is here to help. Below we go through all the information about the Adult Swim series. From its release date, cast, trailer and more, here is everything we know about Tuca and Bertie season 3.

Tuca and Bertie season 3 release date: when does Tuca and Bertie season 3 come out?

The good news is that Tuca ad Bertie season 3 is definitely on its way, and will be out sometime in 2022. Creator of the TV series, Lisa Hanawalt, revealed the update on our favourite birdy duo in March on her Instagram (via Swimpedia).

According to series creator Lisa Hanawalt on Instagram, the third season of Tuca & Bertie will premiere this summer, with seasons 2 and 3 coming to @hbomax! pic.twitter.com/Si6v9gm0jd — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) March 17, 2022

Hanawalt shared the exciting news along with a Vulture article, that mentioned Netflix’s speedy cancellation of the series back in 2019, after only one season – showing that no matter what the streaming service’s algorithm may have said, you just can’t keep a banging show down. After Tuca and Bertie was initially axed from Netflix’s line-up in 2019, despite its critical acclaim, the series was picked up by Adult Swim and, luckily, has been thriving ever since.

Going off the update, it looks like fans can start getting ready for new birdy content as early as August! We will keep you posted on any firm release dates. In her social media post, Hanawalt also said that seasons 2 and 3 of Tuca and Bertie will be available on HBO Max as well as Adult Swim, so it is time to start renewing all of those subscriptions!

Tuca and Bertie season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for Tuca and Bertie season 3?

Currently, there is no trailer for Tuca and Bertie season 3 (sorry). This will probably be the case until we get word that production on the new instalment has wrapped. However, before we all start squawking in despair, we may not have to wait long for a teaser clip to drop.

Since season 3 is expected to drop in summer 2022, it is more than likely that we will get a trailer in a few months, considering that summer is almost upon us already. More promotional material is expected to fly our way soon, so keep your eye on this page as we keep you up to date on any new developments.

In the meantime, Hanawalt shared this super cute illustration back in 2021 to keep all of us excited about the show’s future.

Tuca and Bertie season 3 plot: what is Tuca and Bertie season 3 about?

There is no official synopsis for Tuca and Bertie season 3, but judging how season 2 ended, we can map out some pretty solid guesses about what narrative and themes will appear in the next chapter.

In the last episode of season 2, ‘The Flood’, Tuca and Bertie went through some big character developments. In the episode, we saw Tuca’s repressed emotions that she has been storing up in cups for years literally come out onto the surface, and Bertie must be there to help her through all of her sad ghosts…while a flood wreaks havoc on Bird Town. Talk about a stressful first therapy session, right?

Tuca is also made to confront her strained relationship with Kara, her seagull girlfriend, who, as Bertie puts it, “isn’t even nice”. After Kara basically left Tuca alone and didn’t check if she was alive or dead while the town was submerged in water, Tuca realised that maybe Kara wasn’t the right bird for her. The episode ends with Tuca, Bertie, and Bertie’s boyfriend Speckle on the rooftop of their apartment, while rescue helicopters fly overhead, circling the flooded Bird Town.

We will obviously hear more about the after-effects of the flood in the next season. Speckle’s dream house that he had been renovating throughout season 2 will likely have some damage, and we will probably see the trio have to figure out some new living arrangements. Tuca is also newly single again, so she will be out on the town, causing mischief and maybe even finding a new love.

On top of all this, the new season will likely see Bertie back in therapy. Since anxiety is still making her body literally fall apart, it is clear that the thrush still has some work to do, but she may not be in the doctor’s room alone this time. In the post-credit scene of the last episode of season 2, we also saw Bertie’s therapist talking to a couple.

This may hint at some potential changes in season 3. Now that Tuca has started talking about her feelings, instead of storing them away in labelled cups, we may see her join Bertie in therapy, working through all her issues with her friend and a professional.

So far, all these plot speculations are just that, speculations. We are still waiting for more concrete teasers and hints from Adult Swim and Hanawalt. However, fans can rest easy knowing that no matter what happens in the next instalment, things are set to change, but Bertie and Tuca’s charming friendship will probably stay the same.

Tuca and Bertie season 3 cast: who is in Tuca and Bertie season 3?

Fans will be happy to hear that Tuca and Bertie will see the main cast returning to our small screens. Tiffany Haddish will be back to play the impulsive toco toucan Tuca, while Ali Wong will return as Bertie, Tuca’s anxious song thrush best friend. Steven Yeun will also be back for season 3 as Bertie’s architect boyfriend, Speckle.

On top of the returning main cast, it is also speculated that some recurring characters will make a comeback in the upcoming season. Pamela Adlon is expected to return as Bertie’s therapist Dr Joanne, and Richard E. Grant as Holland, Bertie’s boss at Conde Nest. However, saying that, nothing has been set in stone on the casting front, so don’t start counting your chickens yet.

Here is the list of the confirmed cast for Tuca and Bertie season 3:

Tiffany Haddish (as Tuca Toucan)

Ali Wong (as Roberta ‘Bertie’ Songthrush)

Steven Yeun (as Speckle)

Currently, there has been no word on if any new characters will be in the upcoming season either. We are also unclear if big players from season 2, such as Sasheer Zamata (who voiced Kara), will be returning as well. We will be sure to keep you posted as soon as we know more.

And there you have it! Everything that we know about Tuca and Bertie season 3. For more animated news, here is our guide to Rick and Morty season 6, and Invincible season 2.