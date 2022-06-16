Chris Evans apologised to James Brolin for killing his son in Endgame

Chris Evans is currently promoting Lightyear, a movie in which Buzz must face his foe – the Evil Emperor Zurg, played by James Brolin. But of course, this is not the first time that Evans has faced off against a Brolin, having battled James’ son Josh who plays Thanos, in Avengers: Endgame.

Because of animated movie magic, Evans had not actually met Brolin Senior until they had premieres and started promoting the movie. Speaking to Fandom, Evans said “I met James [Brolin] last night, for the first time, at the premiere and told him ‘sorry, had to kick your son’s a**.’ I mean I guess technically he beat me up a little bit, he might have won the battle, but we won the war.”

The battle famously brought every MCU character at that time together – via Wong’s portals – to defeat Thanos. While Evans’ Captain America (who got to wield Mjolnir) was of course a prominent figure, it was very much a group effort. Evans hasn’t had too many high-profile movie roles since Endgame, with the last one being Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Evans has several projects on his upcoming slate, including the Russo Brothers’ (who of course directed Endgame) The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. There’s also Red One with Dwayne Johnson, Ghosted with Ana de Armas again, Project Artemis with Scarlett Johansson, and a rumoured Gene Kelly movie.

James Brolin is now over 80, and has had a long Hollywood career, as well as being Mr. Barbra Streisand. Josh Brolin has appeared in many high-profile projects in recent years, including Sicario and its sequel, Deadpool 2, Dune and the television show Outer Range.

