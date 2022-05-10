Dune almost had Josh Brolin singing (kind of)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was a vast, sweeping epic with such a large cast that even big stars like Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin didn’t get that much screen time. When the inevitable Part Two was officially greenlit, fans breathed a sigh of relief that they would hopefully get to see more of their favourites.

We last see Josh Brolin’s Gurney running off into battle, which leaves his fate open-ended for now. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin was asked; “Was that moment always going to be his sendoff until Part Two or was that more of an editorial choice?”

Brolin responded; “I can’t answer that. I don’t know. I mean, I think the book suggests that, but the book suggests a lot of things. The book suggests he’s singing, and even though that was something that we actually did, we didn’t use it. And that’s a major, major thing with Gurney. So having just read the second one about two weeks ago, I now know why that [sendoff] was the way it was.”

He continued; “I think it was a good place [to leave Gurney]. When I watched it, I was like, “Where did I go?” (Laughs) I think that was the first reaction. “That’s it?” But that was all selfish.”

Brolin also gave some hope that a Sicario 3 could be on the way; “It’s very much at the forefront of all of our minds. It’s been written and it’s been rewritten. So it’s out there. We think it deserves a third one if we can make it in the way that we want to make it. So don’t give up!”

