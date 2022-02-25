Top Gun 2’s main theme is played by Johnny Marr

One of the most iconic aspects of 1986’s classic action movie Top Gun is undoubtedly the soundtrack. You take a highway to the Danger Zone, then take me on your Mighty Wings until you’re Playing With The Boys and finally just Take My Breath Away. And most legendary of all, is the Top Gun Anthem itself by Harold Faltermeyer. Therefore, whoever is playing the main theme in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, has a lot to live up to.

It’s probably lucky then that one of the most highly-regarded guitarists in the world – Johnny Marr (formerly of The Smiths) – has been recruited for the task. Marr is no stranger to the world of film music – he played the guitar on Billie Eilish’s Oscar-nominated Bond song No Time to Die. He’s also pals with a certain Hans Zimmer and was involved with the music for Christopher Nolan‘s Inception and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Speaking to Variety, with typical Mancunian understatement, Marr revealed his involvement in the sequel finally being released this year; “I’ll tell you, I don’t think I’ve mentioned this anywhere yet, but I don’t see why not. Almost by accident, I guess I did the theme to the new Top Gun.”

“I think there was some issue with how the theme was sounding, and I was around and I have a guitar. It really was as simple as that. I haven’t seen the movie in its entirety.”

Marr concluded; “I didn’t do the score, I just played the theme. Hans had something to do with it because he was a friend of Harold Faltermeyer. Harold Faltermeyer was who I got the music from, but then Harold Faltermeyer wasn’t doing it. But anyway, that’s the only movie news I’ve got to report. I suppose as news goes, it could be worse. I was presented with the thing and they wanted me to make it sound epic. I was like, sure, okay, I can do that!”

Top Gun: Maverick will finally be released on May 27, 2022 after a small 35 year gap since the original, but also further delays caused by the pandemic. Tom Cruise of course returns, as does Val Kilmer. New cast-members include Jennifer Connelly, Manny Jacinto, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

