Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Tom Hanks share funny health tradition

Looking after your health is important — and Hollywood stars are no exception. Steve Martin and Martin Short have been long-time collaborators across both the big and the small screen: from’90s movies like Father of the Bride to the Emmy-winning TV series Only Murders in the Building.

But when it comes to Tom Hanks, who has starred in some of the best movies of all time, all three of them do a… different kind of collaboration together. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, 72-year-old Martin and 68-year-old Short revealed that they have bi-annual “colonoscopy parties” with Hanks and their other friend, Walter Parks.

“We’re very excited,” Short said. “We go to Steve’s house around 5 p.m. the night before. We call it ‘Colonoscopy Eve’ in Canada.” Colonoscopies are a medical procedure where the colon is checked for any abnormalities or cell changes that could indicate health issues like cancer. In the US, its recommended to get regular colonscopies from the age of 45.

“And it’s catered,” Martin added. “There’s Jell-O, you know, there’s not much you can (eat). You have to purge all day and then we toast.We thought, everybody at our age … at a certain age, you want to get a colonoscopy. We all came over, we played poker and we watched some funny movie and you drink all this stuff.”

Short then joked, “What’s shocking is with Steve, you know, he’s a wealthy man. Who would think he would have one bathroom? I mean, by 10 p.m., the bathroom looks like Day 14 of a Carnival cruise.”

