Tom Hanks reveals his one rule when making movies

After decades in the industry, Tom Hanks has built up a strong reputation as one of the best actors of all time. He’s been in rom-coms, drama movies, and even thriller movies. But no matter what genre Hanks takes on, there is one rule which remains the same for him — being on time.

In an interview with the BBC, Hanks explained exactly why timekeeping is so important to the film industry. “What cannot occur on a motion picture is that someone cannot monkey around with the timing or the length of the shoot or the budget,” he explained.

“That is a cardinal sin in the motion picture business,” the Disney movie actor added. “You will be amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it, because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders.”

Hanks, who has starred in a number of Steven Spielberg movies, also admitted in the interview that the long slog of shooting a film means that it’s not uncommon for actors to “just run out of curiosity for the job”.

“Sometimes you just have to have some other reason to spark your imagination,” he explained. This, he added, is what motivated him to write his first novel. ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece’ is influenced by Hanks’ own experiences on-set. It walks readers through the highs and lows of making a fictional, big-budget superhero movie.

