The Witcher season 4 and 5 could be filmed back-to-back

We could be set for quite a lot more of The Witcher in the near future. The fantasy series has just wrapped filming on its third season, and now it’s been reported that seasons 4 and 5 will be produced back-to-back.

This information comes from Redanian Intelligence, who reports that the plan at present is for the next two seasons of the Netflix series to be written and filmed on the trot. For all episodes until now, The Witcher has followed a standard TV series model of writing and producing each new instalment as it’s greenlit.

That’s been a relatively fluid process for the show, writing often starting soon after each finale as popularity has guaranteed more. Now it seems like Netflix’s confidence in Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia has gotten to the point where the streaming service is happy to have two instalments in the can by the time The Witcher season 3 finishes.

The Witcher is one of the biggest drama series on the platform, and as a videogame adaptation, has stood among the greatest to ever be produced. Granted that’s a low bar, but one ably crossed by Cavill and showrunner Lauren S Hissrich.

In The Witcher season 2, we got the introduction of villains the Wild Hunt, who are expected to carry over into season 3. Right now, we don’t know much of anything about the upcoming season. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will return as Yennefer and Ciri, respectively, and Joey Batey should come back as Jaskier the Bard.

Beyond those, we’d be speculating. Expect more updates on The Witcher season 3 soon. For more streaming picks, check out our list of the best Netflix anime.