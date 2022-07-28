The Witcher season 3 pauses production due to Covid-19

Production on season three of The Witcher has been paused for COVID-related reasons, Netflix has announced. The second season of the fantasy series also had a halt in production for the same reasons. Filming for the series takes place in Hungary, Spain and the UK.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich shared an Instagram post on April 4 with the three main stars of the show – Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan – in a snowy location. The caption read; “Our family is finally back together. We’re officially in production on The Witcher season 3! We can’t wait for you to see what we’re working on!”

On March 29-30, Henry Cavill shared pictures and video of the horse Hector, who he trains with on set, in a beautiful location surrounded by forests and mountains (which is most likely to be Hungary). Netflix has just made a brief statement; saying that production is “paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.”

There were unfounded rumours circulating that Cavill was going to make an appearance at SDCC last weekend, for what fans were hoping was Superman-related reasons. This obviously came to nothing. He will next be seen in Enola Holmes 2 (also for Netflix) and spy movie Argylle for Apple. Argylle is directed by Matthew Vaughn, and co-stars Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, and Dua Lipa.

Budapest and its surrounding locale in Hungary is a popular location for fantasy movies and series. Netflix’s Shadow and Bone also films there. The Witcher series of books was written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and they were adapted into a popular series of videogames, before coming a Netflix television series.

