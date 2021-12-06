Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

Tom Holland and Henry Cavill might be playing some Warhammer together. The action movie stars shared an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Cavill explained his hobby, and Holland seemed all for it.

During Cavill’s turn to be interviewed by Norton, the host brings up his enjoyment of tabletop games, and in particular, Warhammer. Norton takes a slightly juvenile tone, but Cavill responds with polite candour about painting his miniatures, putting together big armies, and then battling other players. The whole thing is basically very elaborate, customisable chess, and it has a large audience in Britain and around, whether that’s for the competitive aspect, or just getting creative with some cool figures.

When Norton mentions inviting people over to play, he gestures to the other guests, Holland, Zendaya, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Holland immediately pipes up and inquires about learning more. “Can I come over and play?” the Spider-Man: No Way Home star says. “It sounds amazing!” Then everyone has a good chuckle while we imagine how pleasant that particular session in a local Games Workshop would be.

A bona-fide fantasy, RPG, and sci-fi nerd, Cavill’s never been shy about his interests. He posted on Instagram about building a custom PC, campaigned to play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Netflix series, and almost missed his call for Superman in the DCEU because he was playing World of Warcraft.

All of which is very pleasant and to be celebrated, not laughed up like in this segment. Hobbies and interests, especially ones that stretch our creativity and help us find likeminded people across different communities, are always great. Warhammer, Warhammer 40k, World of Warcraft, find what gives you joy without hurting or interfering with others, and get as into it as you like.

When he isn’t trying to score invites to Henry Cavill’s gaff, Holland is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you can see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 15. Cavill is back as Geralt in The Witcher season 2, on Netflix December 19.