The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer introduces Michelle Yeoh’s elf for prequel Netflix series

Now that we have The Witcher season 2, Netflix is winding the clock back for prequel TV series Blood Origin. In the first trailer, we’re introduced to Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain’s motley crew, for a story that shapes the whole Witcher mythos.

Some 1200 years before we meet Geralt of Rivia, Blood Origin is set in an Elven realm and covers some of the “untold history” of the Continent. Events depicted actually lead up to the first prototype Witcher, and the ‘Conjuntion of the Spheres’, which you might recognise as the point when the worlds of men, monster and elves became one. Exciting and ominous!

The trailer itself has Yeoh, Brown, and O’Fuarain traveling various corners. Yeoh is playing Scian, the last of a nomadic tribe of elves who wishes to get an heirloom back, Brown is a retired guard who decided to become a musician instead, and O’Fuarain is a warrior on a path of vengeance. We don’t know much about their particular mission, but it looks like they get into plenty of trouble along the way.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has delved into the past of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy universe. The Witcher: Night of the Wolf anime movie showed the early days of Vesemir, and the start of Geralt’s time in Witcher training.

However, this Netflix TV series will be considerably longer. Declan de Barra is showrunner, and Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran, Nathaniel Curtis, and Jacob Collins-Levy are among the rest of the cast.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.