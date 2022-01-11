The White Lotus season 2 adds Aubrey Plaza to cast

Aubrey Plaza made a name for herself playing the terrifying but hilarious April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. Now though, she’s leaving Pawnee’s raccoon-infested streets for the white sands of a tropical resort and joining the cast of The White Lotus season 2.

According to Variety, Plaza will be playing Harper Spiller, a woman who visits The White Lotus while on holiday with her husband and his friends. Debuting last Summer on HBO Max, The White Lotus season one was a dark comedy set in the titular White Lotus, an idyllic Hawaiian resort. During the first episode, one of the guests was murdered, and the TV series then unpicked the mystery behind the death.

Such was the success of The White Lotus that streaming service HBO Max greenlit a second season. However, show creator and writer Mike White has revealed that we will not be revisiting The White Lotus in Hawaii. Instead, the action will move to a different resort and a new group of guests

Plaza is one of those new vacationers, but she won’t be alone. The Soprano’s Michael Imperioli will also appear in The White Lotus season 2. Imperioli will be playing Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his recently graduated son and elderly father.

There are also whispers that Jennifer Coolidge, who played the Tanya McQuoid in the first season, may return. White is also returning to direct, write, and produce the series.

While we wait for confirmation of when The White Lotus will come back, why not check out our guide on the best Netflix series.