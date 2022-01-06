The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli joins cast of The White Lotus season 2

Michael Imperioli is best known for his star-making turn in The Sopranos, where he played the impetuous young gangster Christopher Moltisanti. Now though he’s swapping the mean streets of New Jersey for something far more tropical, he’s joining the cast of the comedy TV series The White Lotus.

Imperioli will be playing Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his recently graduated son and elderly father. The White Lotus premiered last Summer and became something of a cult hit. The dark comedy followed a motley crew of vacationers as they relaxed at the titular White Lotus resort in Hawaii. While it seemed the hotel initially seemed like paradise, the guests quickly learned it was less nirvana and more a nightmare.

Following the successful first season, HBO quickly gave show creator Mike White the greenlight for a second season. The show’s undergone a bit of a revamp for its sophomore year and will return as an anthology series moving the action to a different White Lotus resort and focusing on a new group of guests.

So far, Imperioli is the only actor confirmed for The White Lotus season 2. Still, there are rumours that Jennifer Coolidge, who played the troubled Tanya McQuoid in the first season, may return. White is also returning to write, direct, and produce the series.

Imperioli is rather in demand at the moment. He’s just wrapped up his popular podcast Talking Sopranos which he hosted with his friend and co-star Steve Schirripa, and reprised the role of Christopher Moltisanti for The Many Saints of Newark.