The Sopranos creator in talks to make prequel series for HBO Max

The acclaimed TV series The Sopranos has already hustled its way into prequel territory with the release of the thriller movie The Many Saints of Newark, but now the show is looking for a new score. According to Deadline, Warner Bros and HBO Max are open to the idea of a new Sopranos prequel series, one that may see Tony in the period between the new movie and original show.

Anna Sarnoff, boss of WarnerMedia, broke the news that a new Sopranos prequel series is on the cards. She confirmed that the company were in conversation with Sopranos creator David Chase, and are looking towards a potential future release on the streaming service HBO Max. “We’re talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max,” she said.

Chase has also mentioned that if he were to return for a new TV series, it would have to take place after his recent flick The Many Saints of Newark, which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and before the original series, which takes place around 1998. “There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do.”

Before fans get excited about more mobster antics and ‘gabagool’, Sarnoff has also stated that nothing has been confirmed yet on the prequel series. She noted that the box office performance for The Many Saints of Newark was under what the company expected. However, she pointed out how the film also contributed to the show, which ended in 2007, gaining traction once again.

“You see The Sopranos pop into the top ten of viewed series on the service, and it’s given it an entirely new life,” she said. “It’s literally lifted all of The Sopranos franchise in a new way. You can’t measure just by the box office.”

Only time will tell if we get to see a Sopranos sequel series. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, you can watch The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max.