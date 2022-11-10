Is The Whale a true story? The Whale is the latest bold drama movie from Darren Aronofsky, and it’s got absolutely everyone talking. While courting controversy from some quarters – including for it’s use of a fatsuit – the new Brendan Fraser movie has received plenty of rave reviews (not least from our own Charlotte Colombo in our The Whale review) and has been described as Aronofsky’s best movie for its thunderously emotional story.

Starring former action movie star Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, and Sadie Sink, The Whale follows the story of Charlie, a man who lives exclusively in his flat, and who is 600lbs. In the aftermath of this partner’s death, Charlie develops a binge eating disorder while struggling to come to terms with overwhelming feelings of guilt, grief, and regret.

In an attempt to bring meaning and genuine human connection back into his life, Charlie attempts to rekindle his relationship with his teenage daughter, which becomes the crux of the movie.

It’s an emotionally exhausting experience which is bound to resonate with a lot of audiences, and Brendan Fraser has become the Oscar-front runner for Best Actor thanks to his performance as Charlie. The first short trailer for the movie has been released, so audiences can now get a glimpse of what to expect from The Whale, and the movie is set for a theatrical release in December in the US, and in early 2023 in the UK and other regions. One big question audiences will have before going into the new Aronofsky movie is, is The Whale a true story?

Is The Whale a true story?

The Whale isn’t a movie based on a true story, but isn’t an original screenplay either. Instead, The Whale is based on an award-winning play of the same name. The original theatrical version of The Whale was written by Samuel D. Hunter, a playwright, who went on the pen the screenplay for the movie too.

However, just because The Whale isn’t based on a true story doesn’t mean that it won’t find a relatable connection with audiences. It touches on universal themes that everyone has had some experience with, even if the situation in the movie is more extreme.

