The Watcher season 2 release date speculation, cast, story, and more

What is The Watcher season 2 release date? Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind American Horror Story, is no stranger to horror series, but his latest collaboration with Netflix may be one of his scariest TV series yet. Based on a real-life true crime story, The Watcher tells the story of 657 Boulevard, an apparently normal house in New Jersey.

When the Brannock family move into the house, though, they quickly learn their new home is anything but normal. The house is the obsession of a mysterious figure who calls themselves The Watcher and claims to have watched the house for decades. What starts as a creepy nuisance soon becomes a nightmare that threatens to tear the Brannocks apart.

The Netflix series was a huge hit with audiences, quickly becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows in November. It’s unsurprising then that the show has been renewed for a second season. But wait, how’s that going to work? Well, here’s everything you need to know about The Watcher season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Watcher season 2 release date speculation

As of November 2022, we do not know the Watcher season 2 release date. The show was announced on November 7 2022, by Netflix’s Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria.

In an official statement, Bajaria celebrated the success of The Watcher and Murphy’s other, more controversial, series Monster.

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bajaria said. “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster, along with Eric Newman on The Watcher, are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice, which created cultural sensations, and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

If we were to make an educated guess, we’d say late 2024 seems like a reasonable time to produce and film a second series.

The Watcher season 2 cast speculation

We currently don’t know who’s in The Watcher season 2 cast. The first series ended with the Brannock family being scared out of their home by the anonymous Watcher but now feeling compelled to watch the house themselves.

As such, it’s possible they’ll return, but it seems much more likely that we’ll get some fresh new faces living in 657 Boulevard while a few of the neighbours we got to meet in the firsts series, like Mo (Margo Martindale), Mitch (Richard Kind) and the Winslows (Mia Farrow and Terry Kinney), will reappear.

We’d love it if Jennifer Coolidge came back, but considering how things ended for her character, that seems like wishful thinking.

The Watcher season 2 story speculation

No plot details have been revealed for The Watcher season 2. Still, we can guess the series will deal with a new family moving into 657 Boulevard and being harassed by The Watcher.

Maybe this time, they’ll actually answer some of the mysteries surrounding this enigmatic real-estate obsessive. Or maybe they’ll keep whoever it is, a creepy mystery.

The Watcher season 2 trailer

The Watcher season 2 doesn’t have a trailer at the moment. So if you’re desperate to return to 657 Boulevard, then you’ll have to watch the season 1 trailer.

Where can I watch The Watcher season 2?

When it’s finally released, you can watch The Watcher season 2 on Netflix. The first season is available to watch now if you want to catch up.

