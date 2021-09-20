How to watch The Many Saints of Newark – can you stream The Sopranos prequel?

Nearly 15 years after The Sopranos ended, The Many Saints of Newark is taking us back in time to show the origins of Tony Sopranos. Featuring characters old and new, the thriller movie, directed by Alan Taylor, brings David Chase’s TV series to the big screen for an explosive new chapter.

But how can you see it? It will have a wide theatrical release, giving everyone a good chance of catching it on the biggest screen possible. That won’t suit everyone, though, and the good news is there is a streaming plan, but it’s not available everywhere on the same platform.

To make sure you’re able to check out our exciting return to the world of The Sopranos, we’ve outlined the entire release strategy for the drama movie. Whether you’re hoping to catch it in a cinema, or prefer your movies from the comfort of your own home, we have everything you need to know about when, and where, to watch The Many Saints of Newark. All you need to do is pick what works best for you, and enjoy.

When is The Many Saints of Newark in theatres?

Though it’s coming out in cinemas in the UK and US, Warner Bros is staggering the release of The Many Saints of Newark . In the UK, fans can start checking out the film in theatres from September 22, while US fans will have to wait until October 1 to see Tony Soprano take over their local multiplex.

Is The Many Saints of Newark streaming?

Yes, but access and streaming service depends on where you’re watching. In the US, The Many Saints of Newark is coming to HBO Max day-and-date of theatrical opening. This means on October 1, you can watch the film as part of your standard subscription. Note this option only lasts for one month, giving you all of October to watch and rewatch at your leisure.

In the UK, the situation is slightly different. The movie will arrive on streaming eventually, but not while it’s in cinemas. For British viewers, Now TV and Sky will be providing the story of Tony Soprano’s early years, but we don’t have a date on exactly when that’ll be. For now, finding your nearest cinema is your best bet.

That’s how you can view The Many Saints of Newark across theatres and on-demand – we’ll keep this post updated should anything change. While you’re waiting, these are the best Sopranos episodes to watch beforehand. Capeesh?