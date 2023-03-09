The Sopranos creator is making a new drama series

Try having a conversation with your buddies about the best TV series of all time without mentioning The Sopranos. Or, maybe don’t — it’s probably impossible.

One of the best drama series of its time, the story followed the crimes and family tensions of mafia boss Tony Soprano as he struggled to keep a handle on his life as a criminal and family man. Often mentioned alongside the likes of The Wire and Breaking Bad, the HBO series earned a lot of accolades.

The Sopranos creator, David Chase, fancies another go at the increasingly crowded TV landscape, though. If his past success is anything to go off of, we should keep a close eye on this upcoming series.

Partnering with Hannah Fidell, who in recent years wrote the divisive miniseries A Teacher, Chase has landed a pilot for a new series at FX, his first since The Sopranos. Via Variety, the untitled project will be based on a past unproduced script by Chase, which Fidell has updated for modern audiences.

Not many details are available at this time, but Chase and Fidell are credited as co-writers, executive producers, and co-creators of the series. Fidell, who has a first-look deal with the network, will reportedly direct the pilot episode.

With Chase’s wealth of experience in prestige television and Fidell’s creative ability to get under the skin of viewers, we could be in for something very special indeed.

