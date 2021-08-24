The Simpsons fan makes mini version of family TV

If you’re going to watch The Simpsons, you might as well do it on something era-appropriate. One fan made a custom mini-television for the TV series, and it’s based on the same telly homer, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and Marge so commonly use.

The creation is from Reddit user buba447, who put up a video of their invention at work. It’s a small screen inside a purple plastic casing, with the antenna and a built in speaker at the bottom. The two knobs work, one’s for turning it on and off, the other’s for the volume. All it plays are classic episodes, with the entirety of the first 11 seasons on there. Every time one ends, an algorithm randomly choose another one to start. It’s powered by USB.

In a comment under the post, they provide some technical details. “The Pi is running Jessie Lite. The episodes were all compressed specifically for the screen and loaded onto the SD card,” buba 447 writes. “When the Pi is powered up, through the USB port on the back of the TV, it starts playing episodes at random. When an episode ends the next is randomly selected. The top button is wired up to GPIO and turns the screen on and off while also muting the volume. The bottom is a POT that is connected to the speaker inside.”

The structure was designed in Fusion 360, then printed on an Ender 3 Pro. The popularity of the post caught buba447 off guard, but they’ve promised a tutorial so we can all make our tiny ode to the best seasons of one of the best shows ever made.

The Simpsons is still on the air, and going strong. Season 33 will include the family’s first musical episode. If that doesn’t sound appealing, you can find all the classics on streaming service Disney Plus – before you build your own custom Simpsons TV, of course.