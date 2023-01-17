The Sandman season 2 is filming soon, says Mason Alexander Park

TV fans, get ready to renew your Netflix subscriptions, because The Sandman season 2 release date may be announced sooner rather than later.

In August 2022, The Sandman was released and was met with positive reviews and viewership reception. The show ranked number one on Netflix’s Top 10 titles three days after its premiere, and many fans have been itching for more episodes. Now, fans’ prayers have been answered! During the Fan Expo San Francisco event, actor Mason Alexander Park, who plays Desire in the Netflix series, revealed that filming for the next chapter of the TV series will kick off in mid-2023.

“There is more Sandman coming in a really cool way, and it can take many forms, so we’re starting shooting in the summer, and we’re gonna tackle the next huge chunk of stories in however long that might take,” Alexander Park explained. “And I’m really excited to share the format of what that might be with everybody eventually.”

The actor also went on to tease that some exciting developments may be happening in the series, and that the next instalment of the hit fantasy series will be straying away from the traditional linear format of seasons.

“Netflix has not gone on record as calling it a season 2, on purpose,” Alexander Park said. “And so, I will, from now on and in the future, and possibly until the end of the universe, not refer to it as season 2 until we know what it is.”

Does this mean we are getting a prequel? New characters? Who knows, but we are dying to find out more! Still, despite all these updates and the confirmation of filming later this year, there is still no confirmed release window for The Sandman season 2.

Fans can watch all episodes of The Sandman season 1 on Netflix while we wait for more news. If you are after more info on the show, check out our guides explaining The Endless and who is The Prodigal in Sandman.