Gwendoline Christie features in The Sandman Netflix series first look

Netflix has released a trailer for Geeked Week – a five-day fan event that will give us plenty of sneak peeks of upcoming genre shows such as the next seasons of Stranger Things, Sweet Tooth, The Umbrella Academy and Shadow & Bone. Perhaps most anticipated of all is the upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, and we’ve been given our first glimpse of Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer.

Netflix’s Geeked Week will take place between June 6-10 and is a five-day live virtual fan fest. The event will celebrate Netflix’s genre slate with exclusive news, sneak peeks, talent panels and more from our genre films, series, and games.

The trailer features a couple of small Sandman tidbits, including Tom Sturridge saying; “I’m the King of Dreams, ruler of the Nightmare Realm.” The very end of the trailer shows Gwendoline Christie, in a long white silk robe, blonde curly hair and enormous black wings saying; “Hello Dream. Are you well?” The Sandman’s cast also includes Jenna Colman as Johanna Constantine, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, David Thewlis as John Dee, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.

The Sandman is the most recent of a plethora of Neil Gaiman adaptations, following American Gods (which ran from 2017-2021), Good Omens (which we’re currently waiting to hear about a season 2 release date for), and the upcoming Anansi Boys for Amazon Prime.

You can watch the Netflix Geeked trailer, which includes the sighting of Christie’s Lucifer, below;

The Sandman’s Twitter account has also released a couple of new images of Sturridge’s Dream and Christie’s Lucifer. We don’t currently have a release date for The Sandman, but that is something that could well be announced during Geeked Week.

We will, of course, keep you updated as soon as we hear any more. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.