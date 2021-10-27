The Night House is streaming on Disney Plus now

David Bruckner’s psychological horror movie, The Night House, is now available to stream on Disney Plus. Starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg, The Night House follows a widow who uncovers a dark secret about the ominous home that her late husband built.

The dark thriller movie was initially scheduled to release on July 16, 2021, after Searchlight Pictures acquired the distribution rights to the film. However, this date was pushed back thanks to some delays, and as a result, The Night House was only released on August 20, 2021. Since coming out, the horror has been impressing critics, earning an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, and at the time of writing this, has grossed a total of $15.2 million at the worldwide box office. So, it seems like horror fans better start renewing their subscriptions since Disney’s streaming service has bagged one of this year’s best-received horror movies for its platform.

However, these dates, unfortunately, don’t apply to any US viewers, who’ll have to find another spooky flick to enjoy come Halloween. Since The Night House is an R-rated movie, it won’t be released on Disney Plus in the US due to the company’s existing contract with HBO. We will keep you updated once we have more news on a potential US release date.

David Bruckner direct the movie, from a script by Ben Collins and

Luke Piotrowski. Check out the trailer:

The official synopsis for The Night House reads: “Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she’s determined to unravel.”

Needless to say, the new addition to Disney Plus’s library is a banging pick for the spooky season and comes just in time for some quality scary streaming sessions this Halloween. If you are after more chills and thrills, here is our list of the best horror movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Amazon Prime.