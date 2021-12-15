The Matrix soundtrack getting vinyl remaster in 2022

The first Matrix film’s soundtrack is getting a vinyl release in 2022, following the release of The Matrix: Resurrections. The Matrix: The Complete Edition contains 3 LPs which comprise the entire soundtrack to the 1999 science fiction movie. There a 44 tracks, which have been remastered.

The packaging and the records themselves are saturated in The Matrix’s signature neon green and the cover features the phone booth from the opening scene. It folds out to reveal images from the movie and an interview with composer Don Davis, entitled Making The Matrix.

1999’s The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis, was a groundbreaking movie that made huge advances in Hollywood stunts and visual effects. It’s iconic aesthetic – including leather trench-coats and dark sunglasses – would be massively influential for years to come. Many elements of the film – including red pill, blue pill – have become a part of wider popular culture and the media.

The Matrix: The Complete Edition vinyl is currently available for pre-order and will be released on June 3, 2022.

On December 22, the hotly-anticipated sequel The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, will be released. It is almost two decades after The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions both came out in 2003.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are both back and new cast-members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and Jonathan Groff, as what looks to be a version of Agent Smith. Jessica Henwick plays Bugs and Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Sati.

Some characters from the sequels are also making a comeback – Jada Pinkett-Smith returns to her role of Niobe and Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian is also slated to appear.

