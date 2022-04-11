Daniel Radcliffe shares his big celebrity crushes

Harry Potter star and all-around awesome guy Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about his big celebrity crushes while promoting his new comedy movie The Lost City. Radcliffe made his frank admission while appearing on the Capital Breakfast show, where he was challenged to answer several questions completely honestly.

During the interview, the host asked Radcliffe about his celeb crushes, to which Radcliffe immediately answered Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Juno Temple. “Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is there,” he explained before the host pressed him to pick a more recent example. “Juno Temple! I’ve worked with her, she’s gorgeous, and I wouldn’t mind saying her name.”

Radcliffe, of course, worked with Temple on the fantasy movie Horns, where the pair played star crossed lovers Ig Perrish and Merrin Williams. The pair get quite intimate during the film, which must have been awkward for Radcliffe and perhaps explains comments Temple made to IndieWire about her co-star’s reluctance during their sex scene.

“Me and Dan had this funny moment where it was, I believe, his first male-female sex scene, and he was like, ‘How is it? How does it go?’ I told Dan, ‘I guarantee you that a few moments after we start shooting, you will be asked to put your hands on my bum cheeks,'” she explained. ‘It will happen at some point.’ Literally we go in, and five minutes later, I was like, ‘Told you so.'”

Clearly, the awkwardness of that encounter didn’t have a lasting effect on Radcliffe and Temple’s friendship, as she had nothing but praise for her horny (not that way) co-star.

“He’s one of those people who you can really listen and learn from in every single topic on the planet. And he is so giving as an actor that we just had a great time,” she continued… “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime in that. Also, getting to know him as a human being. He’s such an interesting, talented and brilliant young man. I hope we are friends for a very, very long time.”

The Lost City is in theatres on April 15.