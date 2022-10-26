Rings of Power: who is Galadriel in love with?

Who is Galadriel in love with? Galadriel is one of the most beloved Lord of the Rings characters, period. And, as she’s appeared in the majority of the texts and fantasy movies in the IP, many long-time Tolkien fans will likely know her backstory in and out by this point. But thanks to Amazon’s hit fantasy series, The Rings of Power, Galadriel’s love life has become a pretty big question mark – even for all of us Middle-earth experts.

In The Rings of Power, we saw a new semi-romantic dynamic between Halbrand – a shipwrecked human who was revealed to be Sauron in disguise- and Galadriel take place. We also learned that Galadriel believed that her husband was dead, making her effectively a single lady in her mind.

With all these new story developments, you may be wondering if Galadriel will be entering a new relationship in The Rings of Power or who Galadriel is in love with. Well, worry not because we answer all your burning questions below.

Who is Galadriel in love with?

According to Tolkien canon, Galadriel is in love with a fellow elf and Prince of Doriath: Celeborn. The two met during the First Age when Galadriel came to the elven Kingdom Doriath after leaving Valinor for Middle-earth. There Celeborn and Galadriel fell in love and were married.

And, unfortunately for all you Sauron and Galadriel shippers, the Lady of Light seems to be pretty faithful to Celeborn too. After Morgoth’s (Sauron’s master and the original big bad) defeat in the First Age, the couple stayed in Middle-earth and during the Second Age (when The Rings of Power is set), they even had a daughter named Celebrian – who will later become Elrond’s wife.

During the Third Age and the Lord of the Rings movies, Celebron and Galadriel – even after thousands of years – are still together too. So if you were hoping for Sauron/ Halbrand to sneak his way in there, it is bad news, I’m afraid.

In short, Galadriel is in love and has been since she first arrived in Middle-earth, and Celeborn is the lucky guy. And even though Galadriel believes that he has died in The Rings of Power, we are sure that Celeborn will turn up alive and well in The Rings of Power season 2.

Is Galadriel in love with Sauron?

No, Galadriel is not in love with Sauron – at least not in Tolkien’s writing. However, in The Rings of Power, we see that Halbrand (aka the dark Lord in disguise) might have some feelings for Galadriel. With that in mind, we have to analyse what this relationship may be and if we will be breaking away from canon in The Rings of Power season 2.

In the season 1 finale of The Rings of Power, Sauron tries to tempt Galadriel to join him and offers her the position of his dark Queen. However, Galadriel refuses.

Now it is important to remember that Galadriel is an incredibly powerful elf that even, in Tolkien’s writing, Sauron is afraid of. While romantic feelings are unlikely or questionable at best between the two, it is clear that Sauron does admire Galadriel’s power at the very least.

Galadriel may not be in love with anyone but Celeborn, but she has plenty of admirers. Her beauty and striking presence are often referenced in the franchise, and in Tolkien’s texts, other elves, such as Celebrimbor, held an unrequited love for her too. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sauron is officially added to that list come the future entry of Amazon’s TV series.

For more Middle-earth content, here are our guides to wizards and orcs explained.