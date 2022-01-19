Amazon Lord of the Rings series gets official title in new teaser

Amazon Prime has revealed the title of the upcoming Lord of the Rings series in a new teaser. The TV series is called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it now has an epic logo to boot.

In the brief clip, we get some sweeping shots of chasms and valleys in Middle-earth, the fantasy realm looking absolutely gorgeous. Then, a voiceover begins, recanting the Rings of Power epigraph from JRR Tolkien’s novels: “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, one for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

The lands we were looking at fill with molten lava, to reveal that they are part of smelting process for making all this glorious, deeply cursed jewelry. Some inscription can be soon on one circle – possibly of Black Speech – before the camera flips up to show the logo. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, then displaying the September 2022 premiere date.

You can watch the clip below – it’s short and sweet, but delivers more than we’ve seen previously on the project.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to JRR Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, showrunners on the series, said in a statement. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

We got a first look back in 2021, that came with new of the release date. Besides that image and this ominous montage, we haven’t seen Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series in motion yet. We know it’s a prequel to Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, and J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, and Charlotte Brändström are directing all eight episodes between them.

There’s an extensive ensemble cast, most of whose roles as Lord of the Rings characters have not been revealed. But, we now have an official title, and a date for the first episode. Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime September 2, 2022.