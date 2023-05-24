Rings of Power star weighs in on possibility of Galadriel turning evil

In The Rings of Power season 1, one of our favorite The Rings of Power characters, Galadriel, was befriended and then betrayed by Sauron, who disguised himself as an ally to the elf in Amazon Prime Video’s best fantasy series.

When Halbrand was revealed as the dark lord in The Lord of the Rings show, he attempted to sway Galadriel who, despite everything, he seemed to actually respect as another powerful being in the universe.

She has been shown to have a pull to the dark previously in LotR lore (the negative-colored, mirrored Galadriel scene from Fellowship of the Ring, for example) and would be one hell of a villain, and Morfydd Clark of the The Rings of Power cast agrees.

The actor told Collider she wanted to keep an element of Galadriel’s reaction to Sauran reaching out to her ambiguous, “I think the thing with Galadriel is that she knows that, should she go to the dark side, things will be catastrophic.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about what the gift of foresight would actually feel like, and I’m like, ‘Is it just like increased anxiety in a way?’ Because you have all these ideas of what could be,” she continued, “and I think one of her big ‘what could be’s’ is ‘What if I’m bad?’ But I don’t know. I mean, they definitely vibe because they’re very powerful, but I’m not sure.”

