Outlander star Sam Heughan is “desperate” to join Lord of the Rings

Ever since it launched this summer, it’s clear to see that hype for fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is at an all-time high, keeping us gripped week after week with questions like the identity of Sauron, what the the Silmarils are, and whatever the Valar are meant to be.

As we dove back in the world of Elven kings and magic rings, we were treated to a whole new cast for the TV series, including rising stars like Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Sophia Nomvete, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin and more.

However, in a new interview, Outlander star Sam Heughan made it clear he wouldn’t mind being a Rings of Power character

Speaking in a video interview with Audible UK, he said, “I’m still desperate to be an elf or a dwarf. So, if the Rings of Power are still casting, I’m available! I’ve even got a ginger wig if they’re interested.”

He added, “I may have had some prosthetics done at some point. You might see in the future. It was a lot of fun.”

Outlander season 7 entered production earlier this year, where he plays Highland Warrior Jamie Fraser — so even if we don’t see him in Rings of Power, it won’t be long until we see Sam Heughan on-screen again soon. In the meantime, check out The Digital Fix’s recent interview with him.