Meat’s back on the menu with more Lord of the Rings movies, boys!

Following on from the Rings of Power prequel series, more movies are coming based in Tolkein’s Middle-earth. Warner Bros (who own New Line Cinema) has brokered a deal to make multiple films based on the books – and it looks like Peter Jackson could be back, as well.

No filmmakers have been attached to the project as yet, but in a statement to Variety, Jackson and his main Lord of the Rings collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens said Warner Bros “have kept us in the loop every step of the way. We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

“Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we’re thrilled to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of J.R.R. Tolkien back to the big screen in new and exciting ways,” said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode.

“We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values.” It’s not yet known if any of the Lord of the Rings characters we know and love will be back.

Newly-installed studio leaders (at Warner Bros) Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said; “New Line Cinema took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen (between 2001-2003) … but for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored.”

People will be keen to know if any of the original Lord of the Rings cast will be back. We’ll bring you more news as we hear it.