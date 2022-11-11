Lord of the Rings: are Aragorn and Elrond related?

Are Aragorn and Elrond related? If you’re a fan of either the Lord of the Rings movies, the Rings of Power fantasy series, or Tolkien’s original novels, chances are that you’re also a fan of Aragorn.

Descended from Númenóreans and the line of Elendil and Isildur, Aragorn is destined to become the King of Gondor. However, if you paid attention you’ll also know that Aragorn has a certain amount of influence, and respect, among Elves. His alias ‘Elessar’ is from the Elvish language, and the character becomes one of the few non-Elven characters to begin a romantic relationship with an Elf.

On top of that Aragorn also has an interesting relationship with Elrond. While the two Lord of the Rings characters seem to share a frosty relationship in the fantasy adventure movies, it’s a different case in the books which go far deeper into their complex shared backstory. So, it’s worth asking: are Aragorn and Elrond related?

Are Aragorn and Elrond related?

By the end of the Lord of the Rings, Aragorn and Elrond are related, but, not through blood. Aragorn’s marriage to Elrond’s daughter Arwen means that Aragorn and Elrond are related through marriage.

Aragorn and Elrond are also linked in another way too, and share a semi-parent/child relationship. This is because, though we don’t get to see it much in the fantasy movies, Aragorn lived in Rivendell when he was fostered by Elrond after his father was killed by Orcs. Here, Elrond ensured Aragorn’s safety by hiding his true identity, knowing that Sauron would be looking to kill Isildur’s heir in order to deprive the kingdoms of Men of a future leader.

So, though Aragorn and Elrond aren’t connected by blood, they still have a deep connection to each other both through their shared relationship with Arwen, and through Elrond’s protection of Aragorn during his stint at Rivendell. Blood isn’t everything, afterall.

