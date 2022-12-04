The Last of Us TV series mega-zombies teased in first full trailer

The first full trailer for the upcoming HBO TV series The Last of Us has given a look at some of the horror series‘ mega-zombies. The Last of Us TV series is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed survival horror videogame of the same name.

The series will follow the story of Joel and Ellie, as they navigate their way across a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested America. The zombies in The Last of Us are different the kind of creatures you often see in zombie movies, and they aren’t actually undead. Instead, they are infected by fungus with the Cordyceps brain infection, which causes them to mutate into horrifying forms.

In The Last of Us, these beings are called ‘Infected’ and there are different types of them. These include runners, stalkers, clickers, and bloaters, ranging from looking like your typical zombie to a terrifying walking mushrooms. Gross.

Now, in the first full trailer for The Last of Us has given an in-depth look at some of the mushroom zombies that await audiences, and they’re appropriately terrifying. Check them out in the trailer below:

At the end of the trailer you can get your best look at what appears to be a clicker zombie, with a design taken straight from the videogame. Theses are scary enough to confront in the videogame, so we can image their going to be just as scary to watch on the screen as well.

With its creative designs for its shambling, mushroom-infected hordes The Last of Us will be hoping to fill the newly vacated space left by the conclusion to The Walking Dead. It will hope to be the new, definitive zombie series, and from the looks of the trailer it might well succeed. For more frights and spooks, take a look at our guide to the best monster movies, and the best horror movies.