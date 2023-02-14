The Last of Us star isn’t “afraid” of homophobic critics

The Last of Us games and now, of course, the HBO TV series are already breaking ground regarding their depiction of queer characters. This will likely only increase in the second season. So far, we’ve had episode 3, which told the love story of Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman).

The second season is likely to bring in new The Last of Us characters including Abby, who challenges gender norms. There’s also trans character Lev, and the fact that Ellie is a lesbian – which will become more of a plot point when she gets older and meets new character Dina. But, Bella Ramsay who plays a currently 14-year-old Ellie, says she’d undaunted by the homophobia directed at the characters and series as a whole. Ramsey is non-binary but is happy for she/her pronouns to be used at the moment.

“I’m not particularly anxious about it,” she told GQ in a new interview. “I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out.”

After all, Ramsey is no stranger to animosity. “It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance.” Episode 5 was another fraught episode for poor Ellie, because it’s hard to make new friends when everyone keeps dying. We also found out a little more about her blood, and whether it can cure others.

Episode 5 also introduced us to the next stage of evolution for the infected after they become clickers. Some continue to grow if continually exposed to the Cordyceps spores – and become bloaters.

