Bella Ramsey thinks it’s better this The Last of Us scene wasn’t made

The Last of Us TV series has become known for its tragedy, but Ellie actor Bella Ramsey thinks it's better this one scene wasn't made.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us
Trudie Graham's Avatar

Published:

HBO Max The Last of Us 

If there’s one thing you can count on with The Last of Us, whether it be the original game or the drama series currently streaming on HBO Max, it’s that you’re going to get tragedy.

 

The self-contained episode 3 had us on the floor with Bill and Frank‘s love story, episode 5 snatched hope away from Pedro Pascal‘s Joel with Sam and Henry’s fate, and episode 7 whisked fans of the game back in time to when Riley first broke hearts.

Loss is always around the corner for The Last of Us characters, so every moment counts, as do their actions following their grief — this is central to the character-driven narrative. Ellie actor Bella Ramsey has had to perform many hard scenes but seemingly thinks sometimes the hardest moments are best left unseen in the TV series.

On ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight’s The Last of Pods, Ramsey said this about Riley’s final off-screen moments, “I think it’s up to people’s imaginations really. But from our point of view, I think Ellie probably had to make a really hard decision, and do something she really didn’t want to do, and experience great loss.”

Recalling dialogue in an earlier episode where Ellie says she had killed a person before, this first kill potentially being Riley, Ramsey added, “I don’t know if we ever did explicitly agree, and I think it’s more powerful that it’s kept unspoken, and kept to people’s imaginations.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Riley’s demise not being graphically shown comes across as an empathic and compassionate choice, particularly with her being a young LGBT+ character when their suffering and deaths have long been considered an overdone trope by many TV fans.

Trudie is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix who got her start working behind the camera in documentary filmmaking. After studying media and photography, she relocated to Barcelona to co-direct an independent feature before beginning to write about her experience attending film festivals and reviewing what she had seen along the way. Trudie has also written for Zavvi, Film Updates, and worked editorially at Film Daze. Obsessed with Arcane, camp 2000s flicks, and David Lynch, she likes the weird and wonderful more than anything, and would also take a bullet to defend Pitch Perfect’s honor. 