Hunger Games prequel star created subtle tribute to Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is one of the most exciting new movies of the year – especially for fans of the Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games series, which ended back in 2015 with Mockingjay Part 1, were some of the best action movies of their time, commanding impressive box-office results and a strong, positive reception from audiences. Now, the prequel movie will continue the story or, more accurately, add more context to its past.

The first trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes debuted recently, giving fans a great look at what to expect from the survival thriller movie. And, to everyone’s surprise, it also included a subtle tribute to Jennifer Lawrence.

In the trailer, Rachel Zegler (who plays the lead role) can be seen bowing as she’s called as the contestant from District 12 (seen above). The way in which Zegler executes the bow is a striking parallel to one of the most unforgettable moments in the first Hunger Games movie, where Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss performs the same bow (seen below) after showing off her expert archery skills.

What’s more, Zegler has confirmed that her character’s tribute (no pun intended) to Lawrence was something that she improvised on set. Reacting to the moment on Twitter, Zegler said: “this was an ad-lib.” Improvising the bow is a moment of genius from Zegler, as it helps to draw connections between the upcoming prequel and its characters, and the main movie series.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to explore the creation of the Hunger Games and the people behind it, as well as acting as an origin story for President Snow. The cast includes Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage. And yes, we’re just as excited as you are.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to explore the creation of the Hunger Games and the people behind it, as well as acting as an origin story for President Snow. The cast includes Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.