How to watch The Gray Man – when can you stream the Netflix movie?

How can you watch The Gray Man? Starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, the action movie is the most expensive feature Netflix has made yet. Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed a number of MCU instalments, made the Netflix movie.

Speaking of Marvel movies, Evans is far from the honourable Steve Rogers in The Gray Man. He’s a mercenary hired to take down Gosling’s Court Gentry, who learns about some shady business within the CIA. Unfortunately, you don’t walk from that agency when you’re in so deep, and Court soon has Lloyd Hansen, played by Evans, on his tail.

Their chase is explosive and messy, involving a city tram and a moving train at different points. Being in the CIA seems needlessly stressful if you ask us! Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page are among the star-studded supporting cast, promising a quality thriller movie you have view from the comfort of your own home. But when, exactly, can you watch The Gray Man? We’ve uncovered the secrets, just don’t tell Chris Evans.

When can you stream The Gray Man?

The Gray Man will be available to stream on Netflix on July 22. The release is synchronised worldwide, so you’ll be able to watch from that date in the US, Britain, and Ireland.

The film is a Netflix exclusive, making the streaming service the only platform where you’ll find Evans and Gosling’s new production. Thankfully, Netflix has a low barrier to entry, with a single subscription enough to get you access to The Gray Man once it’s out.

Prices range from $9.99/£6.99 to $19.99/$15.99, and you can subscribe from the official site.

Can you Watch The Gray Man in theatres?

The Gray Man will have a limited release in cinemas from July 15. The release will last one week, finishing on July 22 when The Gray Man joins the library on Netflix.

This strategy is something the service ha employed for several features now, with The Irishman and Roma among the most prominent. In those cases, this was to insure eligibility for the Academy Awards.

Given the Gray Man is the most expensive production Netflix has put out yet, it stands to reasons it’s more to generate some box office returns for the film. If you’d like to see it on the big screen, check your local listings before July 22!