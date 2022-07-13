Ana de Armas feels “ridiculous” doing action movies like The Gray Man

Cuban actress Ana de Armas has somewhat accidentally fallen into doing action movies, such as No Time to Die and upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man. But she’s more comfortable with drama movies, such as her upcoming Marilyn Monroe ‘biopic’ Blonde, according to a new interview with Elle.

“The truth is, I never thought I was going to be an action actor. It wasn’t my thing. You have to be careful, because it’s not what I want to put the focus on. This is not where I’m the most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work,” de Armas says.

Speaking of her first meeting with the Russo brothers for The Gray Man, she says; “the script still needed work. My character needed work. But the meeting went so well. Those two are so much fun.” de Armas is not just playing the love interest, and the dynamic between her character and Gosling’s is friendly and respectful.

“I was very happy to see that they didn’t rush this relationship. Whatever’s going to happen in the future, I don’t know, but I was happy that the focus was on the mission,” de Armas says.

The Gray Man arrives on Netflix on July 22 and stars Ryan Gosling as a skilled CIA operative who is forced to go on-the-run after learning certain secrets. Chris Evans plays an unhinged mercenary who is hired to pursue him. Evans is in full cocky villain mode, last seen in Knives Out, which also starred Ana de Armas. The Gray Man is Gosling’s first movie after a four-year break from acting and is Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, with a budget of $200 million.

