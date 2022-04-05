The Flight Attendant season 2 release date – everything we know

When is The Flight Attendant season 2 out? Based on the 2018 novel of the same name, the dark comedy was a huge hit with viewers when its first season dropped in 2020: so much so that shortly after its premiere, HBO Max quickly snapped it up for a second season.

The Flight Attendant stars The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowen, an alcoholic flight attendant who, after waking up next to the body of her slain lover, is pulled into a complicated and messy maze of murder, intrigue, and violence. From an assassination plot to a CIA investigation, it soon becomes clear that Cassie has bitten off a lot more than she can chew: especially with her own traumatic past and turbulent personal life to contend with.

As well as being critically acclaimed, with an impressive critical consensus of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the TV series has already proven itself to be a serious awards season contender, with season 1 achieving both Emmys and Golden Globes nominations. The good news is that season 2 of The Flight Attendant will be touching down soon, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

The Flight Attendant season 2 release date

The precise release date for The Flight Attendant season 2 depends on whether you are based in the US or the UK. For people in the US, The Flight Attendant will be released on April 21, while fans across the pond can expect the TV series to drop a month later, with the UK having a release date of May 26 for The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant season 2 plot

At the climax of season 1, Cassie finally achieved sobriety and was recruited to be an asset for the CIA after helping to uncover the conspiracy around her one-night stand’s murder — whose corpse she woke up with at the start of season 1.

Special agent: All the James Bond movies in order

Season 2 takes place a year after the events of season 1, but how much has Cassie actually changed? “Cassie thinks she’s completely changed. Turned over a new leaf and is a whole new person,” Cuoco says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We find out rather quickly that’s not the case, and sobriety is a lot harder than she likes to admit.”

And it’s not just her inner demons that Cassie has to worry about. If the official synopsis for season 2 is anything to go by, it doesn’t take long for Cassie to find herself in more murderous chaos.

Murder mysteries: The best detective movies

“Season two of The Flight Attendant finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” the synopsis reads. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer

The first teaser for The Flight Attendant came on March 17 and showed Cassie updating everyone on Alcoholics Anonymous on her life. She’s got a new life in LA, a new boyfriend and a new side-gig with the CIA. But despite her new leaf, we see that Cassie is still struggling with her demons, as she talks with multiple versions of herself in the teaser.

Then, in the full trailer released April 4, we not only see the introduction of Sharon Stone as Cassie’s estranged mother, but also find out more about how the recovering alcoholic is struggling with the secrecy of her new CIA role.

As Cassie turns to the bottle, new twists and turns in the upcoming season are revealed, with the flight attendant not only getting embroiled in another murder, but also suspecting that someone is pretending to be her. “It sounds like someone’s trying to frame you,” her friend Ani suggested.

The Flight Attendant season 2 cast

Of course, Cuoco will be returning as Cassie, with other returning cast members including Zosia Mamet as Ani, Griffin Matthews as Shane, Deniz Akdeniz as Max, and Rosie Perez as Megan.

Want more CIA action? The best spy movies

There are also a number of exciting new additions to the cast, with THE Sharon Stone coming on board to play Cassie’s long-suffering, estranged mother. Other exciting new cast members include Mo McRae as CIA officer Benjamin, while Callie Hernandez and J.J Soria join the show as bounty hunter duo Gabrielle and Esteban.

The Flight Attendant season 2 cast

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

Zosia Mamet as Ani Mouradian

Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans

Deniz Akdeniz as Max

Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe

Mo McRae as Benjamin Berry

Sharon Stone as Lisa Bowden

Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz

Joseph Soria as Esteban Diaz

Cheryl Hines in an undisclosed role

Jessie Ennis in an undisclosed role

Mae Martin in an undisclosed role

Margaret Cho in an undisclosed role

Santiago Cabrera in an undisclosed role

Shohreh Aghdashloo in an undisclosed role

How many episodes will The Flight Attendant season 2 have?

Its been confirmed that The Flight Attendant will have eight episodes, but how frequently they come out depends on whether you’re in the US or the UK. US viewers will get a double bill of episodes on April 21 and April 28, with the remaining four episodes being released weekly until May 26.

Meanwhile, for those in the UK, all episodes will arrive at once on May 26 on Sky Max and NOW, so be sure to watch out for spoilers on Twitter!

Where can I watch The Flight Attendant season 2?

Those in the US can watch weekly instalments of The Flight Attendant season 2 on HBO Max from its release date in April. Meanwhile, UK fans will have a choice of Sky Max or streaming service NOW once the show drops for them in May, as HBO Max is not yet available in the UK.

In the meantime, all episodes of The Flight Attendant season 1 are available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK. The airplane TV drama industrial complex is a big one, so if The Flight Attendant is not enough, here’s everything we know about Manifest season 4.