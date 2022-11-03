Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 3 raided for drugs mid-filming in Italy

Denzel Washington is currently filming thriller movie The Equalizer 3, but all is not going so smoothly. As reported by Variety, members of the action movie‘s crew were subject to a raid by Italian officials on suspicion that members of the production were in possession of drugs.

Il Giornale, an Italian publication, stated that some 120 grams of cocaine were found in two hotel rooms belonging to the feature, resulting in two members of the catering staff being placed on house arrest as alleged drug trafficking charges were filed. This sprang from packets of cocaine being found on the body of another man who worked in the catering department and died from a heart attack, raising eyebrows among local law enforcement.

This all took place in Maiori, a seaside resort where filming was underway. Variety states Garbo Produzioni, the local company handling production, had no comment. The Equalizer 3 is a co-production between Sony Pictures and Eagle Pictures, which is based in Italy.

Antoine Fuqua is returning to direct the adventure movie, his third installment with Washington, who plays Robert McCall, a former defense operative who’s been trying to live a quiet life. That’s not really worked out for him, and in two films thus far, he’s had to get his hands dirty all over again.

Dakota Fanning is attached to The Equalizer 3, creating a reunion between herself and Washington, who worked together on the ’90s movie Man of Fire. Right now, we know very little about this feature, but we can expect it to broadly follow the temple of its prequels, where Washington’s protagonist has to stop some movie villain or other who’s double-crossed someone or stepped drastically out of line.

The Equalizer 3 is in theatres on September 1, 2023.