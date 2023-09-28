Does The Creator have a post-credits scene?

We love big, bold science fiction, and Gareth Edwards' new movie delivers in every way. Here's the info you need on if The Creator has a post credit scene.

John David Washington in The Creator

Published:

The Creator

Is there a post-credits scene in The Creator? Since moving away from Star Wars, director Gareth Edwards has stuck with sci-fi, and thank god.

The Creator ranks as one of the best movies of the year, and among the best science fiction movies of the decade so far alongside the likes of Dune. If you want to read more praise of the movie, check out our The Creator review. Either way, if you’re a sci-fi fan you’ll undoubtedly be heading to the cinema to see this new movie in all its big-screen glory, and you’ll want to know if The Creator has a post-credits scene.

Does The Creator have an end-credits scene?

The Creator doesn’t have a post-credits scene, which means that you don’t need to stick around for fear of missing any sequel teases.

YouTube Thumbnail

Speaking of sequels, while The Creator wasn’t created as the beginning point for a movie series or franchise, however, if the movie is as big of a hit as it deserves to be, a The Creator 2 could be on the horizon. That being said, director Gareth Edwards has been clear that he views The Creator as a single story with an end point. Sometimes, we all need to just appreciate a good ending and not try too desperately to replicate the success again.

For more on The Creator, read our interview with Gareth Edwards and see why he says his new movie’s nothing like The Terminator. Or, if you like your sci-fi a bit more ‘blue’ read everything we know about Avatar 3 so far as we prepare to return to Pandor in 2025. If that’s not enough, check out our ranking of the Star Trek movies: we have some controversial thoughts!

Resident Star Trek expert, and general sci-fi snob. Will also watch horror, but mostly from behind his fingers.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.