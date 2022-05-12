Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son joins The Boys spin-off

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son looks set to follow in his father’s super-powered foot steps as he lands a role in Amazon Prime Video‘s The Boys spin-off. In news broken by Deadline, it was announced that Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi were all set to star in the raunchy superhero TV series.

Their specific parts haven’t yet been announced yet, but sources have told Deadline that Schwarzenegger will play Golden Boy, Thomas will portray Polarity and Pigossi will play Dr. Cardosa. The as-yet-unnamed series is said to be set in a college run by Vought International exclusively for people of superhuman ability. Although the plot of the series has been kept under wraps, it is said to involve the students competing for contracts to be superheros in some of the best cities. It’s been billed as a “part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are both showrunners for the TV series, while Schwarzenegger, Pigossy, and Thomas will be joined by supporting cast members Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

The Boys, which is based on a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, follows the titular, super-powered vigilante group who work to keep arrogant, duplicitous superheros in checks. It’s a dark satire of the entire idea of comic book heroes as we know them.

In this universe, superheros are marketed and monetised by the corporation Vought International. Although these superheros are put on a pedestal by the public, many of them are arrogant and corrupt.

The Boys season 3 is set to premiere on June 3. Alongside the returning cast members, which include Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is set to join the cast. If you can’t get enough of The Boys, check out our guide to The Boys: Diabolical — the spin-off animated series.