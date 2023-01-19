Simon Pegg has completed filming on The Boys season 4

Simon Pegg is currently gearing up for two more Mission: Impossible movies, in between voice acting, writing comedy series, and more. Somehow, he also finds the time to play the affable Dad of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) on The Boys, and he has just wrapped filming on season 4.

Pegg posted on his Instagram; “That’s a wrap for me on this season of The Boys. More fun than a Compound V enema. So proud to be part of this incredible show. Will miss everyone. Season 4 is going to be INSANE!!!” Season 4 will see The Boys contending with Victoria Neuman and her head-popping ways, as well as Ryan teaming up with Daddy dearest Homelander.

We also know that we have a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo (or potentially a larger supporting role) to look forward to. Maybe this will finally be the season when The Seven actually has seven members for more than…a day. New fodder for Homelander will come in the form of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry).

Pegg’s character Hugh Campbell Sr may have more to do in season 4, because Rosemarie DeWitt has been cast as Hughie’s Mother, suggesting that she comes back into their lives. Filming on season 4 began towards the end of August 2022. The first episode will be called Department of Dirty Tricks.

The Boys has been so successful that so far, two spin-offs have been generated – animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and live-action series Gen V – which will focus on young adult Supes, who are tested in battle royal challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. It sounds like it will have a Percy Jackson or Hunger Games feel, but with all of the sex, swearing, and ultra-violence we’ve come to expect from The Boys. Arnie’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger is among the cast of Gen V.

