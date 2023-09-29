Does Gen V have a post-credits scene?

The Boys spin-off has finally arrived, expanding one of the best TV series currently running, and we can tell you if Gen V has a post-credits scene at all.

Does Gen V have a post-credits scene?

Published:

The Boys

Does Gen V have a post-credits scene? A new generation of supes has arrived to take the popular, satirical universe to heretofore unknown depths of depravity and dick jokes.

As The Boys spin-off kicks off, introducing another contender for the best thriller series ever, you might be wondering if there’s anything beyond the main narrative. After all, the best superhero movies and shows have something in the credits more often than not.

So, does Gen V have a post-credits scene? You won’t need an insider at Vought or any of The Boys cast for this one, because we can tell you.

Does Gen V have a post-credits scene?

The first episode of Gen V has a post-credits scene. You might be pleased to hear that someone from the original series potentially makes an appearance here following the tragic conclusion to the episode. It also includes a sneak peak at things to come for the rest of the season.

YouTube Thumbnail

Honestly, you aren’t missing much by skipping the clips, but it’s a fun enough scene. It’s similar to all the other in-universe propaganda, showing what the characters see whenever something tectonic goes down.

Godolkin University is certainly rocked by what kicks off Gen V. You’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out. Our guide on how many episodes are in Gen V will tell you there isn’t long to wait. Give our The Boys season 4 release date guide a look while you’re at it, to make sure you’re well up on Vought’s exploits.

Anthony is The Digital Fix’s News Editor and resident Irishman. He joined the team after nearly a decade of freelancing, appearing in such publications as Variety, Playboy, IGN, and many more. Though he loves Star Wars, Alien, and zombie movies, you’ll just as quickly find him watching Studio Ghibli or The Muppets. Speaking of which, he’s interviewed Animal, who might just edge out Gerard Way, Ray Liotta, and Neil Gaiman as the coolest moment of his career. Dublin International Film Festival, Glasgow Film Festival, and FrightFest are among the events he’s covered, and he believes Blade Runner 2049 is almost as good as the first.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.