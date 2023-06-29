Sorry, but we’ve got bad news about The Boys season 4

In news that shouldn’t come as a shock, if you’ve been following the various ongoing and impending strikes in Hollywood, we’re probably going to have to wait a while for The Boys season 4. Showrunner Eric Kripke has posted an update to Twitter, saying that along with his fellow writers, he’s waiting for the studios to make a fair deal. The actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA could also potentially be on strike from June 30, which includes promotional work.

Kripke’s Tweet explains; “When Season 4 drops depends on how long the WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal!” The 2023 Writers Strike began at the start of May, and two months later, a deal looks no closer to being struck. The actors look set to join the writers, which will have a significant impact not only on filming, but also on promotion of shows and movies coming out.

The directors’ guild have voted in favor of a new contract with the studios, which means that they won’t be joining the writers and actors on strike. Some actors and directors have already joined the writers on the picket line in solidarity, however.

Fans of The Boys will be keen to find out how Homelander is going to wield his super son Ryan as a weapon in season 4. They will also be waiting to see how Victoria Neuman is going to deploy her head-popping powers now that she’s Vice President of the United States. There will also be some new supes joining the ever-evolving line up of The Seven, so we’re looking forward to meeting the new additions to The Boys cast. As you would expect from The Boys, the video below contains some choice language!

We will of course keep checking to see when we might have a The Boys season 4 release date, but it probably won’t be for a few months at least. It’s been exactly a year since the third season aired, but we could be waiting a while for season four.

