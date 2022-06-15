Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t get The Boys, according to his son

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is about to join the universe of The Boys, and the action movie star is a bit flummoxed. Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed to Variety that when he showed dear old dad some on-set pictures from the TV series, big Arnie didn’t quite get it.

“He looked at me and he was like, ‘What the fuck are you filming?'” Patrick explained. “I was like, ‘It’s this show called The Boys. You have to watch an episode to understand it, or else I can’t articulate what happens in it.” True enough, The Boys resists explanation. A satire of the MCU and DCEU, the sci-fi series follows an anti-hero group, led by Karl Urban’s Butcher, who want to take down a shady corporation called Vought Enterprises.

To do so means going to war with the Seven, the flagship superhero team, led by Superman analogue Homelander. All sounds a ridiculous when you spell it out right? Granted, Arnold’s been in Predator and Terminator, so he knows a thing or two about outlandish science fiction movies, but still.

Patrick is currently filming a live-action spin-off from The Boys, about college students who’re vying to be selected as the next big heroes. It’s unnamed as yet, but will bring a thinly veiled poke at the X-Men to the franchise.

The Boys season 3 started on Prime Video only recently. Our Charlotte Colombo wrote in her The Boys season 3 review that it’s “awfully brilliant and painfully reflective”, awarding it five stars. This season boasts the introduction of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, among other twists and turns.

you can check out The Boys on Amazon Prime Video now. For more heroism, check out our ranking of the MCU movies.