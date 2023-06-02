The Boogeyman 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is The Boogeyman 2 release date? Although the Harper family’s traumatic encounter with the Boogeyman has seemingly come to an end, King-heads want to know if we can expect another appearance from the closet-lurking monster.

One of 2023’s new movies, The Boogeyman is an adaptation of the Stephen King short story. It followed the story of the grieving Harper family as they suddenly come under threat once the titular legend invades their home and feasts on their fears.

But will the horror movie get a sequel? And who will the Boogeyman terrorize next? Well, we’re here to let you know everything we can about The Boogeyman release date, cast, plot, and more. (Spoilers ahead for the 2023 movie!)

The Boogeyman 2 release date speculation

As it stands, The Boogeyman 2 hasn’t been greenlit, but we imagine that a sequel would likely arrive in 2025.

Of course, this all depends on the financial success of the monster movie, but horror sequels are a trend. That said, Stephen King’s works aren’t typically sequel fodder, and it could be argued that the only successful one to date has been IT: Chapter Two. (But this is due to the fact that the novel was so expansive, rather than a sequel being created from scratch.)

That said, fans of The Boogeyman will probably be keeping their fingers crossed for one, and if the creators want to get a sequel off the ground, we imagine they would probably want to do this as soon as possible to keep audiences interested.

The Boogeyman 2 cast speculation

If The Boogeyman 2 wanted to continue the story with the Harper family in mind, we would expect Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, and Vivien Lyra Blair back as their characters.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect to see David Dastmalchian back as Lester Billings, since he met his grisly end in the first movie.

Here’s the expected The Boogeyman 2 cast:

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie

Chris Messina as Will

Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer

That said, if the sequel decides to focus on a new group of victims, we would likely expect to see a whole new cast. We’ll let you know as and when we hear anything, so be sure and check back.

What is The Boogeyman 2 about?

There’s no sequel to The Boogeyman short story, so the plot for the sequel could take any direction, but we would expect it to involve the monster hunting down a new family.

Otherwise, we might see The Boogeyman follow the Harper family into their new home and taint their attempt at starting anew. After all, The Boogeyman ending did involve a slight question mark, as we saw Sadie spy a closet door ajar in their therapist’s office. Does this mean The Boogeyman is coming back for more? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Boogeyman 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for The Boogeyman 2 just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as we see one.

In the meantime, you can revisit the trailer for the first movie above to remind yourself of the chaos the monster brought to the big screen.

Where can I watch The Boogeyman 2?

Since The Boogeyman was rejigged to have an exclusive theatrical release window, we’d expect the sequel to also be released in theaters to begin with.

The movie was originally set to release on streaming services, but was upgraded to a theatrical release. Depending on the box office success of the first movie, it’s likely that a sequel would see the same fate.

