Robert Patrick would have played his X-Files character “forever”

Robert Patrick is best known for his villainous roles in The Faculty and Spy Kids and abusive fathers in Walk the Line and Peacemaker. His most famous role, of course, is as the robot T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. However, he does enjoy getting to play the good guy now and then.

In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, Patrick said; “I’ve been blessed to be able to play some leading man roles, like in The X-Files as John Doggett. Fire in the Sky (1993) was another, as a romantic lead. I’ve been able to play people with really great hearts. You know, genuinely good people and then some of the most ugly human beings ever.”

Patrick took over from David Duchovny as the lead male in the eighth and ninth season of long-running sci-fi series The X-Files, after Mulder goes missing. “I would have loved for The X-Files to have continued. That was my most beloved character, John Doggett. I loved playing that part,” Patrick mused. “I felt like that could go on forever. There’s so many characters that I really, really love. And I’m very grateful for all of them.”

The X-Files initially ran for over 200 episodes, between 1993 and 2002. It was revived in 2016 and 2018. There were also two movies in 1998 and 2008. It’s most successful era was the first few seasons that used the ‘monster-of-the-week’ format before getting too bogged down in over-arching conspiracies.

Robert Patrick has nearly 170 credits on his IMDb and is still extremely busy, going from movie to TV roles. His recent roles include the HBO series Perry Mason, the Ted Bundy movie No Man of God, horror movie What Josiah Saw, legal drama Goliath, and of course – Peacemaker – in which he plays John Cena’s Dad.

