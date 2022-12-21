James Cameron threatens to reboot the Terminator franchise again

James Cameron may be busy thinking about the box-office performance of Avatar 2 right now, but he still has the Terminator movie franchise on his mind, too. The filmmaker even has an idea to reboot the action movie series, for a fifth time no less.

By and large, James Cameron movies are hugely successful, with both Titanic and Avatar being two of the highest-grossing movies of all time, and films like Terminator and Aliens proving to be critically-revered. It’s safe to say, Cameron knows what he’s doing.

Nevertheless, when he revealed on the SmartLess podcast that he might be thinking about rebooting the Terminator franchise once more, we have to say we’re not convinced.

On the prospect, Cameron said: “Nothing has been decided, [but] I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.”

There’s no denying that the first two Terminator movies are among the best movies ever made. Subsequent sequels however, have been less than impressive. Attempts have been made to continue the story, and also to retcon it, but with a time travel movie approach the series has simply become more confusing and messy.

Indeed, the last two Terminator outings have arguably been the worst movies in the franchise. With this in mind, Cameron either needs to leave the whole thing alone, or pull one last magic trick and save it from cinematic extinction.

We’ll have to wait and see which way things go. In the meantime, dive into our guide to the Avatar 2 cast or check out our list of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.