New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has best casting for Splinter

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has made some excellent casting choices, but the actor who’s starring as Splinter is perfection. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a new movie scheduled for release in mid-2023.

The animated movie will be the latest in a long line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, but it will start the story from scratch rather than being a sequel – or prequel – to something that’s come before.

Mutant Mayhem will also be an original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, albeit with plenty of familiar faces. The action movie will follow the four titular Ninja Turtles as they journey above their sewers in an attempt to gain favour with the humans who they’ve been saving for years.

Naturally, it doesn’t got to plan. However, they do end up making some friends (and, enemies) along the the way.

So all these various characters in the new Ninja Turtles movie will need voice actors, and here’s the good news: the cast has been revealed, and it’s absolutely stacked. Deadline reports that the movie has cast: Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, John Cena as Rocksteady, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

However, the single best piece of casting has to be for Splinter, who will be voiced by martial arts movie legend Jackie Chan. Splinter is the teacher and adoptive father of the four turtles, who trains them in their combat skills with patience and expertise. So Chan, with his decades of experience, really is completely perfect for the role of the sensei rat.

For more mutant mayhem, check out our guide to the the X-Men movies and our picks for the best X-Men characters. Or, learn more about the return of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.